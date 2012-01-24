AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch telecom firm KPN said it expects 2012 core profit to be 4.7 billion euros to 4.9 billion euros, down from 5.268 billion euros in 2011.

It said the Dutch business is not meeting expectations and it scrapped its 2012 share buyback program.

KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands, reported lower fourth-quarter core profit on falling overall sales due to increasingly stiff competition in both its fixed line and mobile domestic markets. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)