UPDATE 1-Top Philippine lawmaker labels casino attack a "terrorist" act
* CCTV appears to show gunman stealing gambling chips (Adds details of cctv footage, police comments)
AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Kpn says wins Dutch Mobile spectrum for a total EUR 1.352 billion * Kpn says will not pay final dividend over 2012; dividend for 2013
will be adjusted to EUR 0.03 per share * Kpn says confirms the outlook for EBITDA, free cash flow and capex
for the full-year 2012 * Kpn says purchase price to be financed from existing cash balances,
and from its EUR 2 billion revolving credit facility.
* CCTV appears to show gunman stealing gambling chips (Adds details of cctv footage, police comments)
KABUL, June 3 A series of blasts in Kabul on Saturday killed at least 12 people at a funeral for one of the victims of clashes between police and protesters a day before, continuing a wave of violence in the capital since this week's mass truck bomb.