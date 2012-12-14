AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Kpn says wins Dutch Mobile spectrum for a total EUR 1.352 billion * Kpn says will not pay final dividend over 2012; dividend for 2013

will be adjusted to EUR 0.03 per share * Kpn says confirms the outlook for EBITDA, free cash flow and capex

for the full-year 2012 * Kpn says purchase price to be financed from existing cash balances,

and from its EUR 2 billion revolving credit facility.