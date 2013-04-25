* KPN offering shares at 1.06 euros each
* Shareholder America Movil to subscribe to the issue
BRUSSELS, April 25 KPN launched a 3
billion euros ($3.90 billion) rights issue at a 35 percent
discount on Thursday to help the debt-laden telecoms firm fight
tough competition and recover from a costly frequency auction.
The 2 for 1 share issue is at 1.06 euros per share, a 35.1
percent discount to an ex-rights price, a theoretical share
price following the issue.
KPN said Carlos Slim's America Movil AMXL.MX>, which holds
almost a third of the company, has committed to subscribe to the
issue.
The company has outstanding debts of 14.4 billion euros
according to Reuters data. It has already sold a 2 billion euro
hybrid bond and disposed of a string of assets to keep its debts
under control.
Earlier this week it cancelled its dividend for this year
and next after its core profit fell 12 percent.
"With a discount of 35 percent it makes a lot of sense to
join in to the rights issue," an Amsterdam-based analyst said.
The exercise period for the shares runs from 0700 GMT on
April 26 until 1300 GMT May 14.
The rights offering is fully underwritten by a syndicate of
banks led by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acting
as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.
ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank International are acting as joint
bookrunners; Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS are
acting as co-bookrunners and BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Societe
Generale and UniCredit are the co-lead managers, while
Rothschild is acting as financial adviser to the company.