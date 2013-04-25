BRIEF-Jays decides to implement directed issue of 4.9 million shares
* THE TRANSACTION TOOK PLACE AT THE PRICE OF SEK 0.90 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, April 25 Dutch telecoms group KPN launched a 2 for 1 rights issue on Thursday to raise 3 billion euros to shore up its balance sheet.
It said it would offer shares at 1.06 euros each, a 35.1 percent discount to the ex-rights price.
It added that Carlos Slim's America Movil, which holds almost a third of the company, had committed to subscribe to the rights issue. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, Editing by Ethan Bilby)
* Enpowered Solutions, LLC, expands offerings through key acquisition