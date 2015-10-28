* EU antitrust regulators likely to seek market feedback
* Regulators take tough line on telecoms mergers
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 - U.S. cable operator Liberty Global
has offered fresh concessions in a bid to win over
European Union antitrust regulators concerned about the
competition impact of its proposed takeover of KPN's
Belgian unit.
The move by U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group came
three weeks after the European Commission opened an extensive
investigation into the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.44 billion) deal.
The bar for securing EU approval for telecoms mergers has
gone up substantially since European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager scuppered a Danish deal after the companies
failed to offer sufficient concessions.
The EU competition enforcer said the merger of Liberty
Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet and KPN's mobile
network operator Base could harm the Belgian mobile telecoms
market and result in Base rivals getting less access to its
network.
Liberty Global, which submitted its offer on Tuesday
according to a filing on the Commission website, did not provide
details.
"We confirm we are in constructive dialogue with the EU
Commission and we are confident of obtaining clearance in due
course," spokesman Marcus Smith said.
The Commission is now expected to seek market feedback
before deciding whether to accept them or demand more. It has
set a March 3 deadline for its decision. The company's first set
of concessions offered last month failed to pass muster with the
Commission.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)