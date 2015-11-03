BRUSSELS, Nov 3 - European Union competition authorities
have extended their investigation of U.S. cable operator Liberty
Global's 1.3-billion-euro ($1.43 billion) bid for
KPN's Belgian unit to March 17, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
The EU antitrust enforcer did not provide details. The
previous deadline was March 3.
Liberty Global offered concessions last week in a bid to
head off concerns that the combination of its Belgian subsidiary
Telenet and KPN's mobile network operator Base may
harm the Belgian mobile telecoms market.
The Commission is now waiting for feedback from third
parties before deciding whether to accept them or demand more
concessions.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)