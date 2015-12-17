AMSTERDAM Dec 17 Former state telecoms company KPN must share its networks with competitors for at least three more years, the Dutch telecommunications regulator said on Thursday, a move aimed at stimulating competition in the sector.

The AFM said its final decision will provide long-term security for investors and save KPN's competitors and ultimately consumers a collective 250 million euros ($271 million).

"This decision is good news for consumers and will ensure there will be several providers," AFM board member Hen Don said.

KPN will continue to be able to compete with players such as Tele2, Liberty Global's cable operator Ziggo and Vodafone by investing in fibre optic networks, it said.

AFM will facilitate discussions with KPN about giving access to competitors so they can "provide faster, better and cheaper telecommunication services to consumers and companies."

The Dutch market currently relies on two main networks, KPN's and Ziggo's, for all internet, television and telephone traffic. More are needed to create healthier competition, AFM said.

The decision follows a long-running negotiation with the European Commission, which gave its support in November. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Keith Weir)