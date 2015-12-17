AMSTERDAM Dec 17 Former state telecoms company
KPN must share its networks with competitors for at
least three more years, the Dutch telecommunications regulator
said on Thursday, a move aimed at stimulating competition in the
sector.
The AFM said its final decision will provide long-term
security for investors and save KPN's competitors and ultimately
consumers a collective 250 million euros ($271 million).
"This decision is good news for consumers and will ensure
there will be several providers," AFM board member Hen Don said.
KPN will continue to be able to compete with players such as
Tele2, Liberty Global's cable operator
Ziggo and Vodafone by investing in fibre optic networks,
it said.
AFM will facilitate discussions with KPN about giving access
to competitors so they can "provide faster, better and cheaper
telecommunication services to consumers and companies."
The Dutch market currently relies on two main networks,
KPN's and Ziggo's, for all internet, television and telephone
traffic. More are needed to create healthier competition, AFM
said.
The decision follows a long-running negotiation with the
European Commission, which gave its support in November.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Keith Weir)