Oct 31 KONINKLIJKE KPN NV :
* KPN receives regulatory approval for full control of
Reggefiber
* To acquire an additional 9 pct stake in reggefiber
* Venture partner Reggeborgh, bringing its total ownership
to 60 pct
* Impact of consolidation of Reggefiber does not change
KPN's outlook provided at Q3 result
* Exercise price of second option has been set at 161
million euros
* At 60 pct ownership KPN obtains full control and
Reggefiber will be 100 pct consolidated in financial statements
of KPN as per 1 November 2014
* Completion of transaction is expected on 3 November 2014
* Reggeborgh retains a third option to sell remaining 40 pct
of its shares in Reggefiber to KPN.
* Option can be exercised per 2 July 2017, over a period of
one and a half years, for 647 million euros
