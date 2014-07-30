BRUSSELS, July 30 Dutch telecoms group KPN
has made it through the worst in terms of falling
profits and results should improve in the second half, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We expect the results in the second half to be better than
those in the first, so in that sense you could speak of a trough
or that we have passed it," CEO Eelco Blok told a conference
call.
Earlier on Wednesday the group reported better-than-expected
second-quarter core profit as a cost-cutting programme partially
made up for falling profitability in most units.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)