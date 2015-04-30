AMSTERDAM, April 30 KPN, the Dutch telecommunications company, reported first quarter core earnings ahead of analysts' expectations on Thursday, as cost savings offset a decline in income from business customers.

Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 1.91 billion euros ($2.1 billion) from the same period a year ago, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose 0.2 percent to 622 million euros.

Analysts had put adjusted EBITDA at 607 million euros.

"As we look ahead to the remaining three quarters of 2015 we do see challenges in our markets, notably in the Dutch Business segment," CEO Eelco Blok said in a statement.

Analysts say business customers are cutting expenses, including telecommunications packages seen as not needed or too expensive. KPN is responding as it can, by cutting its own costs and simplifying its offerings.

Earlier this month KPN announced the sale of its Belgian mobile operations, Base. Last year, it sold its German mobile operations, E-Plus, to Deutschland Telefonica . This leaves KPN as a player of significance only on the Dutch market, where it is the largest.

The company said Thursday it would use proceeds from the sale of Base to maintain its investment-grade credit rating and would either return extra cash to shareholders or use it for small acquisitions in the Netherlands.

It said it expects to return the 2014 dividend from its 20.5 percent stake in Deutschland Telefonica to its own shareholders as an extra interim dividend this year.

($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Vincent Baby)