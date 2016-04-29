AMSTERDAM, April 29 KPN, the largest Dutch
telecoms company, on Friday reported first-quarter core earnings
that missed expectations as growing consumer revenues failed to
offset shrinking business revenues and temporary heavy
investments in IT.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) was 559 million euros ($636.76 million),
compared with 595 million euros in the first quarter of 2015.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA at 580 million
euros.
The company has been retrenching to focus on its home
market, selling off operations elsewhere in Europe.
Earlier this month, shareholders voted to distribute the
proceeds from the sale of Belgian mobile operator BASE and
shares in Telefonica Deutschland in the form of a 0.28 euros per
share capital repayment.
The company said it planned to pay a dividend of 0.10 euros
a share in 2016.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
