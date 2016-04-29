AMSTERDAM, April 29 KPN, the largest Dutch telecoms company, on Friday reported first-quarter core earnings that missed expectations as growing consumer revenues failed to offset shrinking business revenues and temporary heavy investments in IT.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 559 million euros ($636.76 million), compared with 595 million euros in the first quarter of 2015.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA at 580 million euros.

The company has been retrenching to focus on its home market, selling off operations elsewhere in Europe.

Earlier this month, shareholders voted to distribute the proceeds from the sale of Belgian mobile operator BASE and shares in Telefonica Deutschland in the form of a 0.28 euros per share capital repayment.

The company said it planned to pay a dividend of 0.10 euros a share in 2016. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)