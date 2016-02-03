(Adds more results figures, CEO comments)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Feb 3 KPN, the Netherlands'
largest telecommunications company, reported a
worse-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter earnings on
Wednesday, and forecast stabilised earnings for 2016.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2016
would be in line with 2015 after years of sliding profits as
customer switched to cheaper internet-based voice services.
It reported fourth-quarter EBITDA of 582 million euros ($636
million), down 7.6 percent from 630 million euros in the same
period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted
EBITDA of 596 million euros. KPN noted the 2015 figures no
longer include a 44 million euro tax benefit that has been
discontinued under Dutch law.
KPN's business customers have been reducing
telecommunications spending, while prices for mobile telephony
on the Dutch market have been under pressure. Those trends are
slowing and their impact on earnings is increasingly offset by
strong growth in mobile data subscriptions and KPN's
cost-cutting efforts.
"We continue to operate in a challenging business market
where customer needs are changing from traditional to new
services," Chief Executive Eelco Blok said in a statement.
He said growth in new service offerings would support
profitability in the business segment.
For 2016, a top priority would be growing revenue from
households, where KPN competes with cable operator Liberty in
offering internet and television.
KPN plans 1.2 billion euros in capital spending in 2016, as
it tries to build out its fibre optic network to reach 80
percent of Dutch households by year end.
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)