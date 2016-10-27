(Removes references to Telefonica Deutschland stake sale, which happened in November 2015; also corrects dateline to Oct 27 from Oct 26)

AMSTERDAM Oct 27 KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Thursday reported higher than expected core third quarter earnings.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 662 million euros ($722 million), up 3.4 percent from 3.40 million in the same period a year ago.

A survey of nine analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA 631 million euros.

The company repeated guidance for full-year EBITDA in line with 2015's 2.42 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)