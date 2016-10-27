(Removes references to Telefonica Deutschland stake sale, which
AMSTERDAM Oct 27 KPN, the Netherlands'
largest telecommunications company, on Thursday reported higher
than expected core third quarter earnings.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 662 million
euros ($722 million), up 3.4 percent from 3.40 million in the
same period a year ago.
A survey of nine analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA
631 million euros.
The company repeated guidance for full-year EBITDA in line
with 2015's 2.42 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
