* Q3 EBITDA 662 million euros vs forecast 631 million
* Sees FY EBITDA in line with 2015's 2.42 billion
(Adds detail, background)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 KPN, the Netherlands'
largest telecommunications company, on Thursday reported higher
than expected core third quarter earnings, as it cut costs and
grew its consumer customer base.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 662 million
euros ($722 million), up 3.4 percent from 3.40 million in the
same period a year ago.
A survey of nine analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA
631 million euros.
The company repeated guidance for full-year EBITDA in line
with 2015's 2.42 billion euros.
The company's revenue continued a long decline, falling 2.6
percent to 1.72 billion, as business customers switch
traditional fixed-line services for IP alternatives.
"Challenges remain in the business segment," CEO Eelco Blok
said in a statement. "Particularly due to the impact of
migrating customers away from traditional single-play services
to integrated services, and due to price pressure in mobile."
Analysts expect KPN to face more vigorous competition as
Liberty Global, the largest cable company, and
Vodafone, KPN's biggest mobile telephony rival, are
forming a joint venture in the Netherlands to offer a combined
television and mobile offering.
KPN shares, down 9 percent to date, opened 3.1 percent
higher and were trading at 3.00 euros by 0702 GMT.
Bernstein analysts in a pre-earnings note repeated an
"underperform" view on the shares. "Our consistently negative
view on the prospects for KPN's stock is predicated upon bleak
prospects for its domestic business to business segment as
competitive pressures inexorably rise", they wrote.
They noted one bright spot had been the company's success in
refinancing 1 billion euros of bonds, which KPN said brought its
average interest rate down to 4.1 percent from 5 percent at the
end of the second quarter.
KPN's net debt stood at 7.1 billion euros at the end of the
third quarter, or 3 times EBITDA - higher than most European
peers.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)