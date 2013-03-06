BRIEF-UMT AG expects a double-digit percentage growth for group sales and earnings in 2017
* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017
AMSTERDAM, March 6 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Kpn says still plans rights issue of about 3 billion euros as
announced on February 20 - spokesman * Kpn says rest of capital to be raised via hybrid bond issue -
spokesman
* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS 66.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO