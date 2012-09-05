UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Kpn nv and tech mahindra announce international cooperation * Kpn nv says expects to save at least 200 million euros through this
cooperation in the next 5 yrs * As a first step in this partnership, KPN and Tech Mahindra have signed a five-year contract for development and support of over 150 applications in the operational IT systems of KPN NetCo segment * As a second step, KPN and Tec h Mahindra will thoroughly explore and determine future projects in the newl y set up partnership
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)