* European Commission likely to closely scrutinise deal
* Divestment of some frequency bands possible
* Deal would reduce number of German operators to 3 from 4
By Foo Yun Chee and Leila Abboud
BRUSSELS/PARIS, July 24 Telefonica may
succeed in evading a possible regulatory block on its 8.1
billion euro ($10.7 billion) bid for KPN's German unit
by offering to give up some assets, easing the entry of new
players, antitrust experts say.
The Spanish telecoms group plans to buy the E-Plus unit of
Dutch group KPN in a deal which would broadly put it on an equal
footing with market leaders Deutsche Telekom and
Vodafone in Europe's biggest mobile market.
The deal will reduce the number of mobile operators in
Germany to four from three, a scenario that typically rings
alarm bells with regulators concerned that limited competition
will drive up consumer prices.
Germany is already one of the most expensive mobile markets
in Europe and has lower than average smartphone penetration,
according to an analysis by consultancy Rewheel.
German mobile leaders Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom enjoy
operating profit margins in mobile of 35 percent and 40 percent
respectively, compared with the low-20s achieved by carriers in
Britain and low-30s in France.
Miranda Cole, a partner at Brussels-based Covington &
Burling, said Telefonica's purchase of KPN's E-Plus unit would
likely face a tough review, but that concessions involving
spectrum and network capacity, as typical in telecoms mergers,
should ease regulatory concerns.
"It's likely to be about spectrum - how much would they be
required to give up - and making sure that mobile virtual
network operators (MVNO) can continue to operate and making
entry through spectrum auction feasible," Cole said.
MVNOs are operators who rent access on bigger rivals'
networks and tend to sell cheaper mobile plans, often without a
long-term contract and targeted at youth or ethnic niches.
In Germany, MVNOs hold a large chunk of the market and
regulators could seek pledges from Telefonica to give them
access on favourable terms as a condition of merger approval.
SPECTRUM ACCESS
E-Plus Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday it was
possible that the groups would have to give up frequencies to
get the deal approved, since they would have more spectrum than
rivals. [ID:nWEB008JS}
A person familiar with Telefonica's thinking said the
company would argue to regulators that the deal would create a
strong third operator with the firepower to invest heavily in
faster mobile networks to compete with the market leaders.
"You have to assume that there will be spectrum divestments
in the 1.8 and 2.1 gigahertz bands," the person said, referring
to the mobile phone spectrum that the combined group will hold
most of.
"But beyond that there is no credible argument that big
concessions are needed," the person said. "Plenty of competition
exists in Germany: there are three network operators but many
MVNOs and brands fighting it out for customers in the retail
market."
Telefonica's bid comes amid efforts by the European
Commission to create a single telecoms market across the
27-nation European Union. That, however, is not likely to figure
high in the antitrust appraisal of the deal, said professor
Christopher Kummer at the Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and
Alliances.
"Even in a single telecoms market, you would like to avoid
having only very few players around. And some former monopolists
have been extremely successful in defending their markets and
margins anyway," Kummer said.
The Commission's spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, said on Tuesday the companies had not yet notified
the regulator of the deal.
As well as the European Commission, the German Federal
Network Agency must approve the deal.