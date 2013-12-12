FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU antitrust
regulators will open an in-depth probe into Telefonica's
proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.9 billion)
takeover of KPN's German unit next week, three people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The European Commision will reject a German request to
examine a deal that will reduce the number of mobile telecoms
operators in Europe's biggest market from four to three, they
added.
Telefonica announced the deal in July, which will broadly
put it on an equal footing with market leaders Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone.