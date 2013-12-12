FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU antitrust
regulators will open an in-depth probe into Telefonica's
proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.9 billion)
takeover of KPN's German unit next week, three people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The European Commision will reject a German request to take
over examination a deal that will reduce the number of mobile
telecoms operators in Europe's biggest market from four to
three, they added.
Telefonica announced the deal in July, which will broadly
put it on an equal footing with market leaders Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone.
The case could mark a watershed for the European telecoms
industry, which sees itself in need of consolidation but is wary
of competition regulators demanding onerous concessions to
ensure a level playing field among fewer players.
"The Commission is expected to open an in-depth probe into
the case next Friday," said one of the sources who declined to
be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. Such
investigations typically take 90 working days, but can be
extended by a few more weeks.
The EU competition regulator originally set a Dec. 6
deadline for its preliminary review of the deal, but extended
that to Dec. 20 to consider a request from the Bundeskartellamt
to take over the case. The opening of an in-depth investigation
automatically means that the German bid will be rejected.
A lengthy probe could allow the companies to better counter
regulatory concerns with specific concessions. KPN Chief
Executive Eelco Blok had indicated as much when he said in early
October he expected the competition authorities to clear the
proposed deal in mid-2014.
The Commission, KPN's E-Plus and Telefonica Deutschland
declined to comment. A spokesman for the German antitrust
watchdog declined to comment and said the Bunderkartelamt would
wait for the decision.