AMSTERDAM, July 18 A Rabobank
infrastructure fund said on Wednesday it is interested in buying
German cell phone towers that Dutch telecoms group KPN
has put up for sale so that it can invest more in its home
market.
KPN has mandated UBS for the sale of thousands of
cell phone towers of its German mobile phone service provider
E-Plus, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
"We are interested because it is a typical asset category
that fits us. We've bought KPN towers in the past," Randolf
Nijsse, a partner and fund manager of Rabo Bouwfonds
Communication Infrastructure Fund (CIF), told Reuters.
"You can offer these masts to other network operators,
including Deutsche Telekom and O2," Nijsse
said.
KPN, which has struggled to reverse a decline in Dutch
sales, had previously tried, and failed, to sell off E-Plus as a
way to fend off Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. His telecoms
group America Movil now owns roughly 28 percent of
KPN.
KPN and its rivals must invest heavily in networks to
provide the extra capacity required to manage the smartphone and
tablet revolution, and the sale of the masts would help KPN to
generate capital for such investments.
Faced with stiff competition in the Netherlands and the rise
of free communication services over the Internet, KPN said in
January it wanted to increase investments in its home country.
CIF, which owns about 800 phone masts in the Netherlands,
was in regular contact about cooperation possibilities with KPN
but Nijsse declined to say whether CIF was currently in talks
with KPN about buying German masts.
A KPN spokesman said the company does not comment on market
rumours.