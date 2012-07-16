FRANKFURT, July 16 KPN has mandated UBS
for a sale of thousands of cell phone towers of its
German mobile phone service provider E-Plus, two people familiar
with the matter said.
"Infrastructure funds are the most likely buyers for the
asset," one of the sources said on Monday, adding E-Plus would
lease back the towers as part of the deal, that could fetch
300-400 million euros ($367.3-$489.8 million).
E-Plus, KPN and UBS declined to comment.
KPN had previously tried, and failed, to sell off E-Plus as
a way to fend off Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who now owns
roughly 28 percent of the Dutch company.
E-Plus has about 18,000 so-called base stations in Germany,
comparing with 17,000 at Spanish Telefonica's O2, and 22,000
each for market leader Deutsche Telekom and British
group Vodafone.
"E-Plus' towers have been upgraded relatively recently, so
are generally speaking in good shape. However, Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone have been much more aggressive in updating their
stations to 4G technology", a telecom analyst said.
The so-called fourth-generation mobile technology promises
fast download speeds and is seen as crucial for the increasing
volumes of data deployed by smart phone applications.
KPN and its telecom peers are under pressure to reverse the
decline in revenues and profits brought about by
competition-boosting regulatory measures and the rise of
messaging apps that allow users to avoid charges for voice and
text.
They also must invest heavily in networks to provide the
extra capacity required to manage the smartphone and tablet
revolution.
That need for funds is leading some to question, whether
they can still afford their foreign empires at a time when they
no longer have a growth story to tell investors, and so need to
cut debt and protect dividends.
Telefonica, which is also seeking to raise funds, is pushing
forward with plans to list its O2 Germany division.