BRUSSELS May 31 Union leaders at Dutch telecom
operator KPN said they would give pay talks a final
shot in June after two months of stalled negotiations and plan
industrial action if they fail.
KPN, which said in April it would shed 4,000-5,000 jobs in
the Netherlands two years earlier than planned, faces demands of
a 3 percent pay increase for its remaining staff.
The group's main unions told Reuters that the company's
position so far has been to have no increase at all.
"If zero is their final offer, I expect a lot of resistance.
Whether it will lead to industrial action is a bit early to say
but I think the chances are pretty big," a spokesman for union
Qlix said.
Unions say that further talks with KPN's management are
scheduled for June 14 with another session expected four days
later.
"I will have to talk to my members what we will do then but
it's not an option to have empty talks for months," a spokesman
for Abvakabo FNV, KPN's largest union, said.
KPN said it did not comment on ongoing negotiations.
The difficult wage talks add to a string of problems for the
Dutch company, which is considering how to respond to an offer
for 28 percent of its shares from Mexican group America Movil
, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim.
KPN, the Netherlands' biggest telecoms provider, has been
struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market
share in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a
profit warning in January.
KPN's chief financial officer unexpectedly quit in January,
citing disagreements over internal governance.
The Dutch telecoms regulator put KPN under close supervision
in December, saying it may have broken the law to the detriment
of consumers and competitors.
