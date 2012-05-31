BRUSSELS May 31 Union leaders at Dutch telecom operator KPN said they would give pay talks a final shot in June after two months of stalled negotiations and plan industrial action if they fail.

KPN, which said in April it would shed 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands two years earlier than planned, faces demands of a 3 percent pay increase for its remaining staff.

The group's main unions told Reuters that the company's position so far has been to have no increase at all.

"If zero is their final offer, I expect a lot of resistance. Whether it will lead to industrial action is a bit early to say but I think the chances are pretty big," a spokesman for union Qlix said.

Unions say that further talks with KPN's management are scheduled for June 14 with another session expected four days later.

"I will have to talk to my members what we will do then but it's not an option to have empty talks for months," a spokesman for Abvakabo FNV, KPN's largest union, said.

KPN said it did not comment on ongoing negotiations.

The difficult wage talks add to a string of problems for the Dutch company, which is considering how to respond to an offer for 28 percent of its shares from Mexican group America Movil , owned by billionaire Carlos Slim.

KPN, the Netherlands' biggest telecoms provider, has been struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market share in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a profit warning in January.

KPN's chief financial officer unexpectedly quit in January, citing disagreements over internal governance.

The Dutch telecoms regulator put KPN under close supervision in December, saying it may have broken the law to the detriment of consumers and competitors. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)