BRUSSELS Nov 17 Dutch telecoms group KPN
will return to final wage talks with its Dutch
employees on Thursday after unions threatened industrial action,
a spokesman for the company's largest union said on Saturday.
Unions had set the group a Saturday deadline after talks
over a collective wage deal and terms for staff cuts ground to a
halt in late October.
Unions want a 3 percent wage rise over 21 months and
improvements to severance conditions offered to employees who
will be made redundant in a cost-cutting programme.
KPN had said in April it would cut 4,000-5,000 jobs in the
Netherlands.
After a meeting with KPN's management, both parties agreed
to meet on Nov. 22 in a final effort to come to an agreement, a
spokesman for Abvakabo-FNV, the group's largest union, told
Reuters.
"We agreed with KPN not to call a strike until that date,"
the spokesman said.
KPN was not immediately available for comment.
