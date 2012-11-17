BRUSSELS Nov 17 Dutch telecoms group KPN will return to final wage talks with its Dutch employees on Thursday after unions threatened industrial action, a spokesman for the company's largest union said on Saturday.

Unions had set the group a Saturday deadline after talks over a collective wage deal and terms for staff cuts ground to a halt in late October.

Unions want a 3 percent wage rise over 21 months and improvements to severance conditions offered to employees who will be made redundant in a cost-cutting programme.

KPN had said in April it would cut 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands.

After a meeting with KPN's management, both parties agreed to meet on Nov. 22 in a final effort to come to an agreement, a spokesman for Abvakabo-FNV, the group's largest union, told Reuters.

"We agreed with KPN not to call a strike until that date," the spokesman said.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)