NAIROBI, June 7 Kenya Airways raised 14.5 billion shillings ($171.5 million) from a $250 million rights issue that received a subscription rate of 70.06 percent, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM , sought to raise the cash to fund the purchase of new planes ahead of a planned routes and flights expansion.

The 16-for-five issue was priced at 14 shillings for 1.48 billion shares.

All investors would be allocated the shares they had applied for, Kenya Airways said, adding that the Kenyan government and AirFrance KLM would raise their stakes after the cash call.

AirFrance KLM will raise its stake to 26.73 percent while the Kenyan government would increase its holding to 29.80 percent from 23 percent, subject to approval from the market regulator.

Kenya Airways plans to spend $3.6 billion over the next five years on new planes and routes, mainly to connect travellers between Africa and Asia.

The new shares are expected to be listed and start trading on the Nairobi bourse on June 21, it said. ($1 = 84.5750 Kenyan shillings)