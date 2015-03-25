(Adds background on Kraft Foods, 3G Capital)
By Olivia Oran
March 24 Kraft Foods Group Inc, maker
of Velveeta cheese and Oscar Mayer meats, is in talks to be
acquired by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
3G teamed up with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
to acquire Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co for $23.2
billion two years ago. 3G is now expected to merge Kraft with
Heinz if it clinches a deal.
Buffett had said in May he expected to work with 3G on more
transactions.
Shares of Kraft, which is battling sluggish demand for
packaged food products in the United States, rose as much as
16.5 percent to $71.44 in trading after the bell.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the possible deal
and said Kraft may be valued at $40 billion.
Kraft had 588.13 million shares outstanding as of March 2,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Based on Tuesday's close of
$61.32, Kraft had a market capitalization of $36.06 billion.
3G Capital, Berkshire and Kraft were not available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The Brazilian private equity firm is looking at new
acquisition targets after investors pledged about $5 billion to
form a new takeover fund, the Journal had reported in January.
3G Capital has been criticized in the past for its decision
to cut thousands of jobs at Heinz.
Four months following Berkshire and 3G Capital's takeover of
Heinz, 11 of the top 12 Heinz executives were replaced. This was
followed by a series of layoffs.
In December, Kraft said its Chairman John Cahill would
replace the chief executive officer, which was followed by a
series of management reshuffles.
The company reported a loss for the fourth quarter as
consumers' move toward fresher foods with higher quality
ingredients affected its earnings.
Unlike some of its peers, Kraft has stayed away from
expanding into faster-growing areas such as natural and organic
foods through acquisitions.
Cahill, who has declined to give specifics on his strategy,
is now turning the company's focus on developing products based
on consumer insights and spending on more efficient advertising.
Kraft split into two companies in 2012, with Kraft Foods
focusing on grocery products in North America and Mondelez
International Inc on snack products.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by
Anjali Rao Koppala and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)