March 24 Private equity firm 3G Capital is in talks to acquire Kraft Foods Group Inc, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CnOGSt)

Shares of the company closed at $61.32 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)