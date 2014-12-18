(Adds investor comment and updates share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
Dec 18 Kraft Foods Group Inc on
Thursday said Tony Vernon would retire as chief executive
officer later this month, with Chairman John Cahill succeeding
him as the company battles sluggish demand for packaged food
products in the United States.
The CEO change raises the question of whether Kraft could
significantly change its portfolio, which includes brands like
Oscar Mayer meat, Maxwell House coffee, and Jell-O, investors
and analysts said.
Kraft shares rose 6.4 percent to close at $63.38, an
all-time high since the company was spun off from Mondelez
International Inc in 2012.
"When you look at their Oscar Mayer business and their
Maxwell House business, it kind of makes one wonder if there are
opportunities for those to be owned by someone for a higher
multiple," said Kevin Dreyer, a portfolio manager at Gabelli
Funds which owns 969,273 shares of Kraft. "Certainly, the
multiples that meat and coffee businesses have been sold for are
much higher than Kraft's overall multiple."
A Kraft spokesman declined to comment on the speculation.
Mackey J. McDonald, Kraft's lead independent director, said in
an earlier statement that "the board and Tony agree that we need
to accelerate the pace of change."
Kraft said Vernon, 58, would step down as CEO on Dec. 27 but
remain a director until the company's next annual meeting in
2015. He will also stay on as an adviser until March 31.
Vernon, who has headed the company since the spin off,
focused on expanding its reach among growing demographic groups
like Hispanics and millennial consumers.
Under his tenure, the company has tried to rejuvenate brands
like Philadelphia cream cheese and introduced products meant to
satisfy consumers' growing interest in snacking and protein.
But unlike some peers, Kraft has stayed away from expanding
into faster-growing areas like natural and organic foods through
acquisitions.
McDonald said Cahill, who formerly worked at PepsiCo Inc
and was CEO of Pepsi Bottling Group Inc, had "the
experience to identify and realize opportunities to grow Kraft's
brand portfolio and take the company to greater heights."
Cahill, 57, joined Kraft in 2012 as executive chairman
designate of the company's North American grocery division and
was appointed executive chairman after the spinoff. He will
remain chairman after the transition.
Kraft in October reported an 11 percent drop in
third-quarter profit after price hikes aimed at making up for
higher commodity costs hit demand.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Lisa Von Ahn and
Bernard Orr)