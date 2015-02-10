NEW YORK Feb 10 Kraft Foods Group Inc
said it was changing the formula for some of its Capri Sun
drinks in response to parents' growing demands for simpler and
more natural ingredients in children's beverages.
The company said on Tuesday that it was replacing
high-fructose corn syrup with sugar in its original Capri Sun
drinks, a move that reduces the number of calories in each
6-ounce pouch to 50 from 60.
In its Roarin' Waters line, which is advertised as a
"lightly fruit-flavored water beverage," Kraft is eliminating
high-fructose corn syrup and replacing the artificial sweetener
sucralose with the plant-based stevia leaf extract. The amount
of sugar in the product will stay the same.
Beverages aimed at kids, even those marketed as healthy,
have faced scrutiny from health advocates who say sugary drinks
can lead to obesity and illnesses such as diabetes.
Jennifer Harris, director of marketing initiatives at the
Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at Yale University, said
the new changes at Capri Sun would not make the drinks any
healthier.
"It seems more of a response to public perceptions that
sugar might be better than high-fructose corn syrup and stevia
might be better than sucralose," she said. "The scientific
evidence hasn't shown that to be the case."
Greg Guidotti, Kraft's senior director for ready-to-drink
beverages, said in an interview that the company was responding
to customers' requests.
"What prompted us to do this is consumers were asking for
it," Guidotti said. "We saw some areas where we want to
improve."
The new formulas mark the latest changes to the Capri Sun
brand.
Last year, Kraft introduced juice pouches with clear bottoms
after some consumers said they found mold in the traditional
silver packaging. The company also began a new marketing
campaign emphasizing that the drinks contain no artificial
colors, flavors or preservatives.
The market for healthy beverages for children has gotten
more competitive, with both smaller entrants like True Drink
Holdings Inc's AquaBall as well as brands like
Coca-Cola Co's Honest Kids.
In 2013, Coke took out organic cane sugar from Honest Kids
beverages and replaced it with organic fruit juice.
Kraft said original Capri Sun's 10-calorie reduction per
pouch would result in the removal of 25 billion calories from
the marketplace annually.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)