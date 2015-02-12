Feb 12 Kraft Foods Group Inc said its
chief financial officer and two other senior executives would
leave the company, and it reported a quarterly loss mainly due
to a one-time charge of $1.36 billion related to post-employment
benefit plans.
Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll, Chief Marketing
Officer Deanie Elsner and Chuck Davis, executive vice president
of research and development and quality and innovation, will
leave the company, Kraft said on Thursday.
Kraft said the company's finance division would report to
Chief Executive John Cahill until a CFO was appointed.
The company reported a net loss of $398 million, or 68 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, compared with a
profit of $931 million, or $1.54 per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.2 percent to $4.69 billion.
Kraft's shares were down 2 percent in extended trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by Ted Kerr)