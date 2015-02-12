(Adds details)
Feb 12 Kraft Foods Group Inc said its
chief financial officer and two other senior executives would
leave the company, and the maker of Velveeta cheese and Oscar
Mayer meats reported a quarterly loss due to a charge related to
its pension plan.
Kraft said the shakeup, which includes the creation of a
"vice president of growth initiatives", was aimed at
accelerating the pace of change at the company.
Kraft's shares were down 2.5 percent at $64.80 in extended
trading on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll, Chief Marketing
Officer Deanie Elsner and Chuck Davis, executive vice president
of research and development and quality and innovation, will
leave the company.
Kraft said the finance division would report to Chief
Executive John Cahill, who took over in December, until a CFO
was appointed.
The company has faced sluggish demand for its packaged foods
in the United States at a time of high commodity costs.
Chris Kempczinski, who currently leads the company's Canada
unit, will assume an expanded role as executive vice president
of growth initiatives and president of international operations.
He will work on innovation and strategy that will include
mergers and acquisitions, Kraft said.
George Zoghbi, previously vice chairman of operations, R&D,
sales and strategy, was appointed chief operating officer.
List-Stoll, who joined Kraft in September 2013, will stay on
as a senior adviser.
Kraft reported a net loss of $398 million, or 68 cents per
share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, compared with a
profit of $931 million, or $1.54 per share a year earlier.
The company took a charge of $1.36 billion related to
post-employment benefit plans, mainly due to a combination of
lower discount rates and updated mortality assumptions.
Revenue rose 2.2 percent to $4.69 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by Ted Kerr)