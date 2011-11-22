* Plans to become one of the top 5 food cos in India
* Have increased investment by over 70 pct in India post
Cadbury India biz buyout
* To focus on biscuits, chocolates, gum, candy in India
MUMBAI, Nov 21 Kraft Foods Inc,
North America's largest packaged food maker, is betting big on
the Indian consumer's rising spending power as it firms up plans
to become one of the top 5 food companies in the country in the
coming years, in an effort to offset sluggish growth in the
developed markets.
The global buy of Cadbury has added popular brands such as
Dairy Milk and Bournvita to Kraft's India portfolio helping it
propel growth in the world's second fastest growing major
economy.
It retails brands like Oreo biscuits and fruit flavoured
drink Tang from its own portfolio in the Indian market.
"In India, in particular we have witnessed exceptional
growth..Year-to-date we are up almost 40 percent in this
country," Chairman and Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld told
reporters on Tuesday.
"The growth rates that we have seen have been well in excess
of what Cadbury had been generating primarily because we have
chosen to invest in a lot of critical areas such as sales,
marketing..," Rosenfeld added.
The company, however, stated that the current growth rate
might be difficult to sustain in the long-term.
Kraft Foods has increased its investment in India in the
areas of advertising & promotion, sales, capex by over 70
percent since it acquired Cadbury India's operations, Rosenfeld
added, without giving an absolute investment number for the
year-ago period.
The consumer goods maker, which plans to focus on the
biscuits, chocolates, gum and candy categories in India,
competes with consumer giants such as Nestle and
Hindustan Unilever among others.
The company which is heavily focusing on the emerging markets
of India, Brazil, Russia, China and Indonesia has seen
developing markets contributing 14 percent revenue growth and an
operating income growth of 34 percent on a compounded annual
rate for over the past couple of years.
Kraft Foods, which acquired Cadbury 21 months ago, for $18.5
billion, said it was open to acquisitions in emerging markets
and stated that it does not immediately plan to get more of its
international brands into India.
"Over time we will get more brands...But there is so much
untapped opportunity for our base businesses, we will look to
focus on that first," Rosenfeld said.
On the integration, post the Cadbury acquisition, Rosenfeld
also said that the firm was on track also to achieve $750
million of cost savings from its integration with Cadbury and
will achieve 70 percent of that by the end of 2011.
Recently, Kraft announced its plans to split its business
and give its investors a chance to bet on a snacks business
which is growing fast in emerging markets, or opt for stable
dividends offered by a slower growing grocery business that
includes Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Kraft cheese.
Earlier, this month is it posted a third quarter net
revenue of $13.23 billion , up from $11.86 billion and raised
its full year outlook.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)