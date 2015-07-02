July 2 H.J. Heinz Co on Thursday completed its
purchase of Kraft Foods Group Inc, creating the third
largest food and beverage company in North America and fifth
largest worldwide.
The new company, Kraft Heinz Co, will have roughly $28
billion of annual revenue from brands such as Oscar Mayer,
Philadelphia, Velveeta, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida and Jell-O, as
well as Kraft cheese and Heinz ketchup.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Brazilian investment
firm 3G Capital, which together bought Heinz in 2013, own 51
percent of Kraft Heinz and control six of its 11 board seats,
including one for Berkshire chairman Warren Buffett. Alex
Behring, 3G's managing partner, is Kraft Heinz's chairman.
Most of Kraft Heinz's upper management comes from Heinz,
including Chief Executive Bernardo Hees, 45, a 3G partner.
The 3G firm is known for keeping a close eye on expenses. It
has said it may cut $1.5 billion of annual costs at Kraft Heinz
by 2017.
Kraft shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger on
Wednesday.
The new company will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the
ticker "KHC" on July 6. Kraft shareholders are receiving Kraft
Heinz stock and a $10 billion special dividend.
Kraft Heinz said it "remains committed to its hometowns,"
with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh, where Heinz was based, and
the Chicago area. Kraft was based in the Chicago suburb of
Northfield, Illinois.
