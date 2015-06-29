June 29 The leadership of Kraft Heinz Co will be
dominated by former executives of H.J. Heinz Co after that
company merges with Kraft Foods Group Inc, both
companies said.
Eight of the 10 executives named on Monday to the combined
company's senior leadership team come from Heinz, including
Chief Financial Officer Paulo Basilio.
They will work under Bernardo Hees, who is to become Kraft
Heinz's chief executive after holding the same position at
Heinz. Brazilian firm 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc bought Heinz in 2013.
The departure of eight Kraft executives by year end,
including CFO James Kehoe, was also announced on Monday.
The two who will remain are Jim Savina, who will become
Kraft Heinz's general counsel, and George Zoghbi, who will
become chief operating officer of the U.S. commercial business.
Kraft Heinz's board will also have a Heinz flavor, with six
directors coming from 3G and Berkshire, and five from Kraft.
Shareholders of Kraft are scheduled to vote on July 1 on the
merger, which would put brands including Heinz ketchup, Kraft
cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, Maxwell House coffee and Planters
peanuts under one roof.
Berkshire and 3G would own 51 percent of the combined
company, and 3G would oversee day-to-day operations.
The Brazilian firm has become known for cutting costs, which
contributed to a 41 percent increase in Heinz's first-quarter
profit even as sales fell.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)