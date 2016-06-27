(Adds Mondelez comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 27 A federal judge in Chicago on Monday
refused to dismiss a lawsuit in which wheat futures and options
traders accused Kraft Heinz Co and Mondelez
International Inc of illegally manipulating the grain's
price at their expense.
U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said traders may pursue
claims that a large and, in their view, unnecessary late 2011
purchase by Kraft Foods Inc of wheat futures contracts violated
the Sherman antitrust law and the Commodity Exchange Act.
In a 66-page decision, Chang also dismissed claims that the
defendants conducted offsetting "wash trades" over roughly a
decade to create an illusion of greater market activity. He said
the traders can try to bring those claims again.
Kraft and Mondelez were named as defendants because most of
the alleged suspicious activity occurred before Kraft Foods Inc
split in two in 2012. Mondelez brands now include snack foods
such as Oreos, Ritz crackers and Wheat Thins.
Many of the allegations were similar to those raised by the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in an April 2015
lawsuit against Kraft and Mondelez.
A Kraft Heinz spokesman and a Mondelez spokeswoman declined
to comment on the decision.
Vincent Briganti, a lawyer for the traders, said he was
pleased the court found "multiple viable claims."
The CFTC said Kraft Foods bought $90 million of December
2011 wheat futures, giving it a dominant position in that
market, despite never intending to take possession of the grain.
It said Kraft Foods did so to depress prices in the cash
wheat market, because sellers might believe the company needed
less wheat, and inflate futures prices. It said the strategy led
to more than $5.4 million of illegal profit.
Last December, another judge rejected a defense motion to
dismiss the CFTC lawsuit.
Both companies have said Mondelez expects to bear most costs
from that case.
Mondelez believes any court-ordered fine or settlement would
not be material to investors, the company spokeswoman said.
Kraft merged last year with H.J. Heinz Co to create Kraft
Heinz, whose products include Kraft cheese, Heinz ketchup, Oscar
Mayer deli meats and Maxwell House coffee.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns a
roughly 26.8 percent stake in Kraft Heinz.
The case is Ploss v. Kraft Foods Group Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-02937.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Alan
Crosby and Leslie Adler)