UPDATE 2-Reduced discounting drives Coach's profit beat
May 2 Coach Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting in the United States, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
Nov 4 Kraft Heinz Co will close seven factories and lay off about 2,600 employees, a spokesman for the food company said.
The company will also move its Oscar Mayer brand and US meats business to Chicago from Madison, Wisconsin, Kraft spokesman Michael Mullen told Reuters.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
May 2 Coach Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting in the United States, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
LONDON, May 2 Singer Janet Jackson has announced she is going back on tour later this year, returning to the stage in the United States and Canada after taking time off to give birth to her first child.