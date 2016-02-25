LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street's estimates, sending shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Jell-O and Heinz ketchup up 3 percent in after-hours trade.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $285 million, or 23 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, ended Jan. 3, compared with a year-earlier loss of $17 million, or 4 cents per share.

The company reported adjusted pro forma earnings per share of 62 cents, topping the 58-cent estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pro forma net sales fell 5 percent from a year earlier to $7.1 billion, dinged by a strong U.S. dollar and product divestitures.

Kraft Foods Group Inc and H.J. Heinz Co merged in July 2015 to create Kraft Heinz, North America's third-largest food and beverage company.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett helped finance the corporate marriage and is the company's largest shareholder.

Private equity firm 3G Capital, known for its stringent cost controls, has day-to-day oversight over Kraft Heinz and holds a significant stake in the food maker.

Kraft Heinz shares were up $2.29 to $77.25 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)