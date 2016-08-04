Aug 4 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Kraft
cheese, Heinz ketchup and Jell-O, reported a quarterly profit
that quadrupled, helped by aggressive cost-cutting measures and
low commodity costs.
Shares of the company, created when Kraft Foods Group merged
with H.J. Heinz Co in July last year, rose 4.2 percent in
extended trading on Thursday.
Net income attributable to the company jumped to $770
million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July
3, on a pro forma basis, which assumes that the two companies
were a single entity in both periods.
The company earned $186 million, or 15 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Pro-forma net sales fell 4.7 percent to $6.79 billion,
in-line with the average analyst estimate of $6.79 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)