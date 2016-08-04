(Adds details, quote from CEO)
Aug 4 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Kraft
cheese, Heinz ketchup and Jell-O, reported a quarterly profit
that quadrupled, helped by aggressive cost-cutting measures and
lower commodity costs.
Shares of the company, created when Kraft Foods Group merged
with H.J. Heinz Co in July last year, rose 4.3 percent in
extended trading on Thursday.
The company performed well in the second quarter even as it
and rivals, such as General Mills Inc and ConAgra Foods
Inc, have seen demand for their processed foods weaken
as consumers shift to fresh foods and items perceived to be
healthier.
Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Hees told
analysts on a conference call that "consumption trends are
working against us" in a number of categories.
Still, net income attributable to the company jumped to $770
million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 3, on
a pro forma basis, which assumes that the two companies were a
single entity in both periods.
The company earned $186 million, or 15 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Pro-forma net sales fell 4.7 percent to $6.79 billion,
in-line with the average analyst estimate of $6.79 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents beat analysts'
estimates for 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kraft's stock price is up about 17 percent this year. By
comparison, ConAgra shares are up about 11 percent and General
Mills shares are up about 22 percent.
