(Corrects paragraph 3 to say that quarterly net sales, not
adjusted net sales, fell)
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of
Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a
3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar
and lower demand in the United States.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $944 million, or
77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31,
compared with $285 million, or 23 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Net sales fell to $6.86 billion from $7.12 billion.
Kraft Foods Group Inc and H.J. Heinz Co merged in July 2015
to create Kraft Heinz, North America's third-largest food and
beverage company.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)