UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
May 3 Kraft Heinz Co, North America's third-largest food and beverage company, reported a 3.1 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand in the United States and Canada.
The company, which owns brands such as Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup, reported net income of $893 million, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with $896 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Net sales fell to $6.36 billion from $6.57 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The Trump administration's call for an opening of U.S. national monuments to economic development has drawn 107,00 comments from the public, with many expressing hope that sites like Utah's Bears Ears can maintain their protected status.