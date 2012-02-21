* Q4 adj EPS $0.57 meets Wall St expectations
* Revenue up 6.6 pct to $14.7 bln
* Sees '12 revenue up about 5 pct; earnings up at least 9
pct
* Shares up 1.1 pct
By Martinne Geller
Feb 21 Kraft Foods Inc forecast
earnings growth of at least 9 percent this year even as it
prunes its portfolio of North American brands.
Kraft, North America's largest packaged food maker, will
separate into two companies later this year. One will focus on
snacks like Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, and the other
will focus on North American grocery brands including Maxwell
House coffee and Oscar Mayer lunch meat.
Kraft forecast 2012 net revenue growth of about 5 percent,
including a hit of up to one percentage point from "product
pruning" in North America.
The company said it expected operating earnings to rise at
least 9 percent on a constant-currency basis, reflecting a
higher tax rate and a 4 percentage point hit from higher pension
costs.
Shares of Kraft were up 1.1 percent at $38.44 in trading
before the market opened.
Kraft also said it would incur one-time costs of $1.6
billion to $1.8 billion as it prepares its split. It also might
incur fees of between $400 million and $800 million as it
migrates debt to the North American grocery company.
The company also reported quarterly earnings that met Wall
Street estimates.
It said net income was $830 million, or 47 cents per share,
in the fourth quarter, up from $540 million, or 31 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 57 cents per share, in line
with the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to $14.7 billion. Organic net
revenue, which excludes the effects of acquisitions,
divestitures, currency and calendar changes, rose 6.1 percent.
Organic revenue rose 7 percent in North America, 3.1 percent
in Europe and 7.2 percent in developing markets.