March 25 Lazard Ltd and Centerview
Partners LLC have only a fraction of the staff and resources of
their larger investment banking brethren, such as Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Yet the independent investment banks won the biggest deal of
the year so far, the merger of H.J. Heinz Co and Kraft Foods
Group Inc, using their sector expertise and personal
relationships with company executives.
Lazard and Centerview were the only investment banks
advising the two companies on the deal announced on Wednesday.
Lazard could earn as much as $66 million in fees and Centerview
could earn as much as $97 million, according to estimates from
consulting firm Freeman & Co.
Lazard has a long-standing relationship with Brazilian
private equity firm 3G Capital Partners LP, the co-owner of
Heinz along with Warren Buffetts' Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Centerview has worked previously with both Kraft and Heinz.
Large banks tout their financing capabilities as well as
their prowess in areas ranging from currency hedging to treasury
management in order to win big M&A assignments.
Independent investment banks, however, argue that their
model poses fewer conflicts of interest than that of
full-service banks, which often seek to cross-sell products to
clients.
Centerview, co-founded in 2006 by former UBS vice chairman
Blair Efron and former Wasserstein Perella & Co president Robert
Pruzan, has just 200 employees.
Lazard employed over 2,500 people as of Dec. 31.
The deal between Heinz and Kraft, which involves a stock
exchange sweetened by a dividend financed by Berkshire Hathaway
and 3G, required no bank financing and thus no need for
involvement from large firms.
3G has worked with Lazard many times in the past, including
the Brazilian group's $3.3 billion acquisition of Burger King in
2010 and its acquisition of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons
last year.
Former Lazard banker Antonio Weiss has a longstanding
relationship with 3G, helping to advise brewer InBev,
backed in part by 3G founder Jorge Paulo Lemann, on its
acquisition of Anheuser-Busch in 2008. Weiss later advised the
combined company on its $20 billion buyout of Grupo Modelo in
2013.
Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs helped lead the deal for the firm
after Weiss left Wall Street earlier this year to serve in the
U.S. Treasury department.
Centerview, meanwhile, worked with Kraft during its 2010
acquisition of chocolate maker Cadbury. The firm also advised
H.J. Heinz during the ketchup maker's takeover by 3G in 2013.
