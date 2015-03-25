(Adds details on deal value)
* Kraft brands have opportunity to expand overseas
* Kraft shareholders to hold 49 pct of Kraft Heinz Co
* Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to own over 320 mln shares
* Buffett: "We will be in the stock forever"
* Deal unlikely to face regulatory hurdles
By Anjali Athavaley and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 25 Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, backed by
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Brazilian
private equity firm 3G Capital, will combine with Kraft Foods
Group Inc in a $46 billion deal to create the
third-largest North American food company, executives said on
Wednesday.
Shares of Kraft, known for its namesake macaroni and cheese
in a box, as well as Velveeta, Maxwell House coffee and Oscar
Mayer processed meats, closed up nearly 36 percent at $83.17.
The deal gives Buffett more leading U.S. food brands, as
well as that of 3G founder Jorge Paulo Lemann, Brazil's richest
man. The two teamed up to buy control of Heinz in 2013 and
collaborated on the 2014 merger of fast-food chain Burger King
and Tim Hortons Inc, which runs coffee and doughnut shops.
Food industry experts see Kraft benefiting from Heinz's
international presence, which generates more than 60 percent of
its sales. Kraft brands are in 98 percent of North American
households, the companies said, but would have a greater
opportunity to expand overseas.
The combined company, which will be publicly traded under
the name Kraft Heinz Co, expects to save about $1.5 billion in
annual costs by the end of 2017. 3G has a reputation for
introducing aggressive cost cuts and improving efficiencies at
other companies it has invested in, including Heinz and
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV.
"Mature businesses look for cost cutting. 3G takes cost
cutting to a different level," said Bob Goldin, executive vice
president at food industry consultant Technomic. Goldin noted
that neither Kraft nor Heinz are major players in the sector's
growth segments, from organic to fresh foods.
The deal calls for the exchange of each Kraft share for one
share in the combined Kraft Heinz Co, plus a special cash
dividend of $16.50 per share to existing Kraft shareholders. The
$10 billion behind the special dividend will be funded by an
equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G.
Heinz shareholders will own 51 percent of the combined
company and Kraft shareholders the rest. The transaction is
worth about $46 billion for Kraft shareholders, based on Kraft's
market capitalization of $36 billion on Tuesday before news of
the deal emerged plus the special dividend.
CONSUMER SHIFT
Packaged-food makers from Kraft to General Mills and
Kellogg are battling sluggish demand as consumers shift to
brands that are perceived as healthier, including foods that are
organic or less processed.
Kraft's efforts to revamp its own products, such as
combining its higher-protein snacks like meat and nuts into one
container called the P3 pack, have not shifted the tide enough.
In December, Kraft named John Cahill as chief executive, who
acknowledged the company has not changed enough in the face of
shifting consumer tastes. Cahill overhauled his leadership team
last month, announcing the exit of three senior executives.
Cahill said on a call with analysts that 3G Managing
Director Alex Behring approached him at the end of January about
a possible deal. The discussions picked up in the second half of
February.
While Kraft had been developing its own plan for change, the
board saw the 3G opportunity as more compelling, said Cahill,
who will be vice chairman of the combined company. Behring will
serve as chairman of Kraft Heinz Co and Bernardo Hees, CEO of
Heinz, will become CEO of the combined company.
Kraft Heinz Co will retain headquarters both in the Chicago
area and in Pittsburgh. It will have combined revenue of about
$28 billion, about half that of market leader PepsiCo in 2014.
Berkshire Hathaway will own more than 320 million of the
approximately 1.22 billion Kraft Heinz shares outstanding,
Buffett told CNBC, adding "We will be in the stock forever."
"Heinz goes back to 1859," he said. "I think those tastes
are pretty enduring. There will be plenty of people that want to
eat other things, but there are many people who want to eat the
products that Kraft/Heinz turn out"
LITTLE OVERLAP
The deal is unlikely to face regulatory hurdles as there is
little overlap in products, antitrust experts said. Areas that
could draw regulatory scrutiny include steak sauces - Kraft
makes A1 and Heinz makes Lea & Perrins.
"Whatever divestitures there are will be easy, and they will
be kind of minor," said Fiona Scott Morton, who teaches
economics at the Yale University School of Management.
Industry watchers had speculated for months that 3G would
buy another food company after the Heinz acquisition.
Kraft's appeal, according to some, is that its brands occupy
shelf space in the center of many stores, just like Heinz. That
could lead to cost savings in merchandising and sales.
Kraft is 3G Capital's fifth major deal in the food and
beverage industry since 2008, when it engineered the takeover of
Anheuser-Busch by brewer InBev.
3G Capital also controls Restaurant Brands International Inc
, formed when Burger King business bought Canada's Tim
Hortons. 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway
acquired Heinz for $23.2 billion in 2013.
Kraft split into two companies in 2012, with Kraft Foods
focusing on grocery products in North America and Mondelez
International Inc on snack products.
Lazard was Heinz's financial adviser, while Cravath, Swaine
& Moore and Kirkland and Ellis were its legal advisers.
Centerview Partners LLC was Kraft's financial adviser and
Sullivan & Cromwell its legal adviser.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by
Michele Gershberg, Alden Bentley and Bernard Orr)