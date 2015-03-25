March 25 Kraft Foods Group Inc said it would merge with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to form the third-largest food and beverage company in North America.

Kraft shareholders will own a 49 percent stake in the combined company and Heinz shareholders 51 percent.

Kraft shareholders will receive stock in the combined company and a special cash dividend of $16.50 per share, which will be funded by Berkshire and 3G Capital.