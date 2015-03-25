BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Kraft Foods Group Inc said it would merge with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to form the third-largest food and beverage company in North America.
Kraft shareholders will own a 49 percent stake in the combined company and Heinz shareholders 51 percent.
Kraft shareholders will receive stock in the combined company and a special cash dividend of $16.50 per share, which will be funded by Berkshire and 3G Capital. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0