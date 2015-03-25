By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 One trader's bullish bet in
Kraft Foods Group Inc's options is set to turn a
$700,000 bet into a possible paper profit of as much as $19
million.
The company's proposed merger with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz
Co sent shares of the maker of Velveeta cheese up by more than
40 percent - but the gains pale in comparison to the jump in the
value of its options.
Kraft Foods' shares jumped as much as 43 percent to an
all-time high of $87.88 on news that the company would merge
with the ketchup maker, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to form North America's
third-largest food and beverage company.
Notable bullish trading in Kraft options prior to the deal
was limited. But on March 10, someone bought a 10,000 lot of
Kraft call options, usually used for placing bullish bets on the
stock, for 70 cents. The calls were set to expire on June 19 and
were betting on the shares rising above $67.50 by that date. The
shares were $61.65 at that time.
Since each options contract represents a 100 shares of the
underlying stock, the trader would have paid about $700,000. On
Wednesday, the options traded as high as $20.10, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"It might be nothing more than lucky timing. On the other
hand, news of the deal might have been leaked and motivated the
call buying in Kraft," said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at
WhatsTrading.com.
With the exception of that March 10 trade, activity in
Kraft's options in recent months does not appear to be out of
line from where it was in previous months, said David Hait,
president of OptionMetrics in New York.
Kraft is not the only company to attract bullish activity
over the last few weeks. Options on food and beverage companies
such as Campbell Soup Co, PepsiCo Inc and
Coca-Cola Co have also seen a surge in bullish options
bets.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernard Orr)