By Carey Gillam
| April 20
April 20 Kraft Foods Group Inc on
Monday said it is revamping its family-friendly macaroni and
cheese meal, removing synthetic colors and preservatives from
the popular boxed dinner.
The move comes at a time when Kraft is battling sluggish
demand as consumers shift to brands that are perceived as
healthier, including foods that are organic or less processed.
The company has also been targeted by consumer advocacy groups,
pressuring it to remove the artificial food dyes from its
products.
Kraft spokeswoman Lynne Galia said the changes were being
made to address concerns expressed by consumers, including
demands for improved nutrition and "simpler ingredients."
"We know parents want to feel good about the foods they eat
and serve their families," Galia said in an emailed statement
about the changes to its macaroni and cheese product.
Galia said the changes will be effective by January 2016 for
"Original Kraft Macaroni & Cheese" in the United States. The
company is also removing synthetic colors by the end of 2016 in
Canada for its Kraft Dinner Original.
In 2014, Kraft launched its Mac & Cheese Boxed Shapes with
no synthetic colors, and in January of this year, the
Northfield, Illinois-based company moved to no artificial
preservatives for the Boxed Shapes product in the United States,
the company said.
Kraft also said it is replacing synthetic colors with those
derived from natural sources, like paprika, annatto and
turmeric.
Kraft Foods is one of North America's largest consumer
packaged food and beverage companies, with annual revenues of
more than $18 billion. Its brands include Capri Sun, JELL-O,
Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House and Oscar Mayer.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo., additional
reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; editing by G Crosse)