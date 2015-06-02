June 2 Kraft Foods Group Inc and
Mondelez International Inc petitioned a judge to
dismiss two counts in a case filed by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission that alleged the companies manipulated wheat
prices.
The CFTC in April accused Kraft Foods and Mondelez of making
massive bets in Chicago's futures markets in late 2011 as part
of a plot to drive down the physical price of wheat they used in
products such as Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers.
The CFTC said the companies had violated speculative
position limits and engaged in numerous noncompetitive trades in
wheat.
Kraft made reasonable business decisions to maintain a
steady wheat supply in the face of a "dysfunctional" wheat
market where cash prices bore little relation to those on the
futures market, the companies said in a court filing on Monday.
The company's actions in 2011 "tell a straightforward story
of a snack-food company doing the best it could to purchase
wheat at sound prices in a difficult market," they said.
Kraft spun off its snacks business into Mondelez in 2012.
CFTC's complaint focused primarily on trading that occurred
before the split.
The companies sought dismissal of the two counts saying
CFTC's allegation that wheat prices changed as a result of
Kraft's transactions was insufficient to infer it deceived or
manipulated the market.
Also, Kraft's attempt to obtain the best wheat price
necessarily means it lacked the "ability" or "intent" to create
an "artificial price," the companies said in the filing.
Reuters could not immediately reach the CFTC for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
Kraft Foods Group Inc and Mondelez Global LLC, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-cv-02881.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)