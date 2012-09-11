RABAT, Sept 11 Kraft Foods Inc has
agreed to pay 1.31 billion dirhams ($150 million) to take full
control of Morocco's top biscuit maker Bimo from local
investment holding National Investment Co. (SNI), the official
MAP news agency said on Tuesday.
A source close to the deal confirmed the deal which will see
SNI, controlled by Morocco's ruling royal family, sell its 50
percent stake in Bimo to raise Kraft Foods' stake in the company
to 100 percent.
The deal is expected to be finalised within six months at
the latest according to the source.