Oct 29 Kraft Foods Group Inc said quarterly profit fell nearly 11 percent as price hikes, designed to offset higher commodity costs, hit demand for some of its popular cheese and meat products.

The company's net income fell to $446 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $500 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue edged up 0.1 percent to $4.40 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)