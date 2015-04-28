(Adds analyst's quote, context)
By Anjali Athavaley
April 28 Kraft Foods Group Inc, which
is merging with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, on
Tuesday reported profit that topped analyst estimates, driven by
reduced advertising spending and overhead.
But the company missed revenue expectations amid sluggish
demand for its meals and desserts. Kraft, whose brands include
Velveeta and Oscar Mayer, is struggling to grow as consumers
shift to brands that are perceived as healthier, including foods
that are organic or less processed.
Shares fell 16 cents to $85.72 in after-hours trading on
Wednesday.
"It may not matter to the stock, but the quarter wasn't
great," said JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman in a note. "We did
not see much ... that we think will send the shares higher
tomorrow."
Kraft's net income fell 16 percent to $429 million, or 72
cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28, from $513
million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
When adjusted for items such as cost cuts and a
loss related to the company's pension obligations and other
retirement benefits, Kraft earned 86 cents a share.
Revenue fell slightly to $4.35 billion. Analysts had
expected earnings per share of 81 cents and revenue of $4.43
billion.
Heinz, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, will
combine with Kraft to create the third-largest North American
food company, the companies said in late March.
Both companies said at the time that the deal, which is
expected to close in the second half of 2015, would provide an
opportunity to expand Kraft's brands overseas. Kraft says its
brands are currently in 98 percent of North American households.
In the first quarter, the company said its cheese business,
which rose 1.3 percent, benefited from price hikes in the past
year and changes the company made to its Philadelphia brand soft
cream cheese.
Meanwhile, beverage sales were up 4.2 percent, helped by the
launch of McCafe branded coffee that Kraft is selling in
partnership with McDonald's Corp.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Alan Crosby)